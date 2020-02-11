Memphis Police investigate double shooting in Northeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating a double shooting in Northeast Memphis that left a person dead.
Officers responded to the 2000 block of Eveningview Drive. They found two people with gunshots wounds. One person died immediately following the shooting and the other victim has been rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.
Memphis Police say the suspect responsible is possibly a white man with blonde hair, who was wearing a dark colored hoodie.
If you have any information call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.