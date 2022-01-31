Memphis Police investigate after girl hit by school bus

Police said the school bus driver didn't realize the girl had been hit and kept on driving.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a child was accidentally hit by a school bus Monday morning.

Officers said the Monday morning accident happened in the 1900 block of Brooks Road. Investigators said the girl, possibly 11-years-old, was reported to have been running toward the bus when she was hit. She was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition but is now listed as non-critical.

Investigators said the bus driver did not realize the girl had been hit and continued driving. The driver was stopped, and police said the investigation is ongoing.