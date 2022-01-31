Memphis Police investigate after girl hit by school bus

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a child was accidentally hit by a school bus Monday morning.
Officers said the Monday morning accident happened in the 1900 block of Brooks Road. Investigators said the girl, possibly 11-years-old, was reported to have been running toward the bus when she was hit. She was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition but is now listed as non-critical.
Investigators said the bus driver did not realize the girl had been hit and continued driving. The driver was stopped, and police said the investigation is ongoing.
They have not said if any charges will be filed.