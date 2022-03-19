Memphis Police investigate separate deadly crashes overnight

Investigators said one person died when a vehicle hit three parked cars, and another man died in a head-on collision.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after two separate deadly crashes within a few hours of each other.

Officers said they were called to a crash in the 200 block of Silverage in southwest Memphis just before 10:45 p.m. Friday. They found a vehicle had struck three parked cars. Investigators said one person died at the scene. Two others were taken to Regional One Hospital, one in critical condition and the other non-critical.

On Friday, March 18, 2022, at 10:42 pm, MPD responded to a crash at 253 Silverage where a vehicle struck three parked vehicles. One person was pronounced deceased on the scene. Two people were xported to ROH in critical and non-critical conditions. The investigation is ongoing. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) March 19, 2022

About 1:45 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a crash at Thomas Street and Pear Avenue. They found two vehicles had crashed head-on. One man was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died from his injuries. Two women were taken to the hospital in non-critical.

Investigators have not said what led to either of the crashes or if anyone will be charged.