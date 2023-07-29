Memphis police investigating four shootings since Friday night, one attack with 'an object'

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that there were three separate shootings between Friday night and Saturday as well as one physical attack with "an object" in the Memphis area. Two of of the shootings were confirmed by MPD to be deadly.

Officers said they responded shortly before 11 p.m. Friday to the 400 block of Summer Avenue after a shooting.

They said they found a man was found to be dead on the scene.

The suspect was known by the victim, according to MPD.

MPD said an assault took place that involved someone striking a man with "an object" at 216 East McLemore.

Officers said they responded toward 2 a.m. and the victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

MPD said another shooting took place in the Steve and Prescott. Officers said they responded shortly after 2 a.m. to find another man dead on the scene.

There is no suspect information from MPD as of press time.

MPD said another shooting took place in the 500 block of Berclair. Officers said they responded shortly after 4 a.m. One man was found and then transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

One man is also detained, according to MPD.

Officers said they also responded Saturday afternoon to a shooting in the 2200 block of Chennel Avenue. One man was located as a victim and then taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

The suspect drove away in a black truck, according to MPD.

