Memphis police investigating deadly shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said on Monday a man was shot and killed in the Frayser neighborhood.

MPD said they responded near 3:20 p.m., and that the incident took place on the 3100 block of Madewell Drive — not far from Greenbriar Apartments and the Youth Farm that is operated by Girls Inc. of America.

MPD found one man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was found dead on the scene, according to MPD.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

Police encouraged anyone with additional information related to incidents like these to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.