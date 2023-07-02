Memphis police investigating deadly shooting in Parkway Village

Police typically encouraged anyone with additional information related to these kinds of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and two others were injured after a Parkway Village shooting on Sunday morning, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded shortly before 6 a.m. on Sunday to the 4000 block of Camelot Lane.

One person was pronounced dead on the scene, one man was transported to Regional One in critical condition and another person was treated at the scene, according to MPD.

No suspect information was available at press time from MPD. They said this is an ongoing investigation.

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Anonymous tips can be left at this number.