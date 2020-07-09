Memphis Police investigating nearly a dozen possible deadly overdoses; some fear dangerously laced drugs to blame

Health experts also reported unprecedented surge of deadly drug overdoses in May, earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "People are losing their lives, so the work we do, day in and day out, is helping people achieve recovery," Angela Quadrani with Vertava Health said.

Quadrani is with the Mid-South addiction treatment center and weighed in Monday about a string of possibly linked and potential drug overdose deaths - nearly a dozen - within the past week in Memphis.

"It's incredibly tragic and our hearts go out to anyone whose lost a loved one to an overdose," Quadrani said.

Memphis Police said one possible overdose happened this past Thursday afternoon, when officers found a 45-year old woman dead in a car on a street in Midtown Memphis.

Several friends of that woman didn't want to give her name out of respect for her family but told Local 24 News they suspected dangerously laced drugs were to blame.

"A loft of the illicit drugs or drugs on the street are pressed with substances such as fentanyl, carfentanil that are leading to unintentional or unintended overdoses," Quadrani said.

The concerns continue to linger during the COVID-19 crisis.

Those experiencing addiction, and their loved ones, may be struggling to navigate through all the change. Help is available. Any time…day or night. Call the Tennessee REDLINE at 800-889-9789. https://t.co/mliw76Afrq — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 31, 2020

In mid-May, the Shelby County Health Department reported an unprecedented surge of more than 100 drug overdose deaths in the first 60 days of the pandemic.

"Any pill that's been mixed in with that quote unquote bad batch could potentially affect hundreds," Quadrani said.

In response, since the spring, the Shelby County Health Department set up street level outreach and provided the opioid emergency medication Narcan.

Quadrani said constant communication is especially important if your loved one or friend is struggling.

"If you know your loved one is prone to substance use of abuse, or maybe has a history with drug or alcohol addiction, reach out, check in, see how they are doing," Quadrani said.

Opioids, including prescription painkillers and heroin, are now the leading cause of unintentional death in the United States.