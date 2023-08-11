x
Memphis police investigating stabbing on Meadowlake Drive

One man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.
Credit: zef art - stock.adobe.com

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing Thursday night, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). 

Officers said they responded shortly before 8 p.m. to the 5400 block of Meadowlake Drive North. One man was taken to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

There is no suspect information from MPD available as of press time.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

