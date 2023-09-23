Memphis police investigating two separate shootings on Saturday

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — There were two separate shootings on Saturday in the city of Memphis, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded to the 4400 block of Wooddale Avenue shortly before 2 a.m.

They said they found a man who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

With these types of incidents, police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MPD said another shooting took place in the 3100 block of Douglas Avenue.

Officers said they responded shortly after 1 p.m. and found another man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

Officers said they had one woman that was detained.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.