Memphis Police reminds you not to leave your vehicle unattended

In a public service announcement, MPD reminds Memphians to keep their doors locked and do not leave keys in the car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With the cold temperatures, Memphis Police know that it can be tempting to warm up your vehicle before going anywhere. This leaves an open door for auto thefts.

In 2021, there were 653 vehicles stolen while vehicles were left unattended with the keys left inside.

Monday, MPD made a public service announcement warning people to only warm their vehicles while inside.