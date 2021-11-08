Memphis Police cancel City Watch Alert for missing 9-year-old boy

Investigators said Markeen Virginia has been found safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UPDATE (7:45 p.m.): Markeen has been found safe.

-----------------------------------------------------------

Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing nine-year-old boy.

Investigators said Markeen Virginia’s parents last saw him about 3 p.m. Monday in the 4300 block of Eastwind Drive in Whitehaven.

Markeen is 4’5” tall and about 85 pounds. He was wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and grey/black tennis shoes.