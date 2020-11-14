Memphis police issue city watch alert for missing woman

Police believe she may be a victim of aggravated assault.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department has issued a city watch alert for a missing woman from the Raleigh area.

Investigators say 24-year-old Mikie Newson was last seen in the 3300 block of Elk Point Drive on Friday, November 13. Newson left driving in a gray Ford Fusion with drive-out tags.

Newson is described as 5'5", 100 pounds, medium complexion, short red bob haircut, and brown eyes. Officers say she was last seen wearing all black clothing with black and white shoes.