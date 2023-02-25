Memphis police issue city watch for endangered girl

Madison is about 95 pounds, has long braids and stands at about 4 feet and 10 inches, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis girl is missing and potentially in danger, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Madison Mason left home in the 1700 block of Whitman without permission in a white SUV with an unknown person, MPD said.

She has not been seen or heard from since, according to MPD.

Madison is about 95 pounds, has long braids and stands at about 4 feet and 10 inches, according to MPD.

She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans and orange Nike sneakers, according to MPD.