Memphis police issue city watch for missing 12-year-old girl

If seen, MPD asks members of the public to contact the Missing Person's Bureau at (901) 636 4479.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christiuna Steward, 12, has been missing from the 3000 block of Kirby Tree Place since Saturday, according to MPD.

She left her house without permission and was last seen getting into a white medium-size sedan, according to MPD.

She stands at 5 feet and 6 inches, according to MPD. She weighs around 210 pounds and was last seen wearing a Coca-Cola jacket, black shorts with red trim as well as red hair in a pony tail, according to MPD. She has brown eyes, according to MPD.