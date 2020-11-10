Memphis Police looking for man suspected of murder in South Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Timmie A. Cooper in connection to the shooting death of a woman in South Memphis.
Officers responded to shooting in the 2000 block of Prospect at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Investigators believe that the murder was the result of a domestic dispute.
Cooperwood is wanted for six different crimes including first degree murder, first degree murder in an aggravated burglary, especially aggravated burglary*, aggravated stalking, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and employment of a weapon during a dangerous felony.