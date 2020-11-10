Memphis Police looking for man suspected of murder in South Memphis

Investigators believe that the murder was the result of a domestic dispute.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued an arrest warrant for 42-year-old Timmie A. Cooper in connection to the shooting death of a woman in South Memphis.

Officers responded to shooting in the 2000 block of Prospect at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

