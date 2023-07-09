Memphis police looking for suspect of $10,000 credit card fraud case

The amount of the theft was over $10,000, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said they were notified in May of a man that impersonated an employee with Allied Universal Security. They now are looking for a suspect of credit card fraud who met employees and exchanged invalid gas cards for cards that were valid.

This suspect took those cards and made large fuel purchases, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The amount of the theft was over $10,000, according to MPD.

Officers said they responded on June 20 to the fraud complaint in the 3100 block of Lenox Park Boulevard. No arrest has been made as of press time and police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.