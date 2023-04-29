Memphis police looking for suspect of deadly hit and run from 2022

The vehicle fled east on Summer and would have the tags DJL-618, according to MPD. This vehicle would have front-end damage, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly hit and run took place in May of 2022, and Memphis police are still looking to find the suspect.

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Summer Avenue near Graham, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The vehicle was possibly a dark green 2000 Acura, according to MPD.

The vehicle fled east on Summer and would have the tags DJL-618, according to MPD. This vehicle would have front-end damage, according to MPD.

Police encouraged anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Anonymous tips can be left at this number.