x
Memphis police looking for suspect of deadly hit and run from 2022

Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A deadly hit and run took place in May of 2022, and Memphis police are still looking to find the suspect. 

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Summer Avenue near Graham, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). The vehicle was possibly a dark green 2000 Acura, according to MPD. 

The vehicle fled east on Summer and would have the tags DJL-618, according to MPD. This vehicle would have front-end damage, according to MPD. 

Police encouraged anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Anonymous tips can be left at this number.

Hit and Run Fatality Summer and Graham Report #WC2213942 MEMPHIS, TN – On May 14 2022, at 8:38 p.m., a fatal hit and...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Saturday, April 29, 2023

