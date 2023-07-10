Memphis police looking for suspect they say robbed video game store five separate times

Since the first robbery, this same suspect has returned four additional times to take money and games, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said one man has robbed the GameXchange video game store on Union Avenue five separate times.

On March 25, the Memphis Police Department (MPD) said officers responded to a business robbery at 1997 Union. Officers said they were told that a man had entered the business and robbed the clerk at gunpoint.

Officers said he stands somewhere between 5 foot 5 and 5 foot 9. This suspect weighs around 170 pounds, has a short haircut and also wears glasses, according to MPD.

He usually has worn a mask and gloves during the robberies, according to MPD. No arrest has been made as of press time and police said this is an ongoing investigation.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.