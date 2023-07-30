Memphis police looking for suspects after three Sunday morning shootings

Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that there were three separate shootings that took place Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to the 2800 block of Park Avenue shortly before 1 a.m.

They said they found a man who was a victim and he was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

There was a suspect that was a man and he drove away in a black Dodge Charger, according to MPD.

At 12:40 pm, officers responded to a shooting at the 2800 Blk of Park Ave. A male victim was located and transported to ROH critical. The male suspect fled in a black Dodge Charger. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/e0Mnv15d9a — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 29, 2023

MPD said another shooting took place at East Fernwood and Florida.

Officers said they responded, again, shortly before 1 a.m. They said they found a 43-year-old woman who was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

The woman said she knew the suspect, according to MPD. This suspect reportedly left the scene before officers arrived, according to MPD.

At 12:42 am, officers responded to a shooting at E Fernwood and Florida. Officers located a female, 43, who was transported to ROH critical. The female knew the suspect, who fled the scene before officers arrived. pic.twitter.com/6nIFaamDOR — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) July 30, 2023

MPD said another shooting took place in the 2700 block of Range Line.

Officers said they responded towards 10 a.m. and that a man was found to be a victim. This man was transported to Regional One in critical condition.

Preliminary information indicated that this mad was shot in the Ridgecrest apartments, according to MPD.

Police also encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.