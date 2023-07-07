Memphis police looking for suspects of car break-ins at Theatre Memphis

Video footage showed three people get out of a stolen Infiniti and start breaking into other vehicles.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police are looking for those responsible for several auto-related burglaries that took place at Theatre Memphis.

Police said they responded to 639 Perkins Extended at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and were told that five vehicles were broken into.

Police said video surveillance footage showed a white Infiniti Q70 arriving at the parking lot at about 4:30 p.m. This car was stolen, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

This video footage showed three people get out of the car and start breaking into other vehicles. These suspects then drove away in that stolen car, according to MPD.

No arrest has been announced as of press time. This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.