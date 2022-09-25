Have you seen her? | Memphis Police looking for missing teen after she didn't come home from school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a teen they said went missing Thursday after she was dropped off at school and never returned.
MPD said 14-year-old Mikayla Rhodes went missing from the is 5'6" tall with black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with black pants and red shoes. She also wears glasses with her hair in two twists.
Police said Rhodes is diagnosed with depression and ADHD but has not taken her medication.
If you have any information as to her whereabouts, call MPD's Missing Persons Bureau at (901) 636-4479.