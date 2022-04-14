Memphis Police search for man who they said was abducted at gunpoint

Police said Byrion Sorrell was last seen about 10 a.m. in the 2500 block of Chattering Lane, between Mountain Terrace and Range Line in Frayser.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man they said was abducted at gunpoint in Frayser Thursday morning.

Police said Byrion Sorrell was last seen about 10 a.m. in the 2500 block of Chattering Lane, between Mountain Terrace and Range Line. They said Sorrell was seen being taken at gunpoint by two men, then driven away in a black two-door Honda Accord.

Sorrell is 5’6” tall and about 170 pounds. He has brown eyes, red and black hair, and a beard. He was wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and black crocs.

Investigators said one suspect was about 5’11” tall and 160 pounds, bald, wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants, with a diamond piercing in the upper left cheek. They said he was armed with an AR-15.

The second suspect had on a face mask and gray hoodie.