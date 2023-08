MPD officers responded to the scene just after 4:10 p.m. Tuesday at Pershing Ave. and Scott St., north of Summer Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police said a man is dead after being hit by a train.

MPD officers responded to the scene just after 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, at Pershing Ave. and Scott St., north of Summer Ave.

Investigators said a pedestrian had been struck by a train and died at the scene. No further information has been released.

The investigation is ongoing.