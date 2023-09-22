Memphis Police issue City Watch Alert for missing 12-year-old girl

Shepard went missing on September 22 around 3:20 p.m., and police issued an endangered child alert later that day.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Memphis Police issued a City Watch Alert for 12-year-old Makiyah Shepard on Friday.

Shepard went missing on September 22 around 3:20 p.m., and police issued an endangered child alert later that day. She was last seen walking in the 700 block of Crillion Drive, according to MPD.

Shepard 12 years old, weighs 165 lbs. and is 5'2" tall. She was last seen wearing a black sports top and black shorts.