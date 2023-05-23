Memphis Police moving Community Engagement Unit to Greenlaw Community Center

That’s also where the City of Memphis said juveniles would be taken if they were found out past curfew, as part of the juvenile abatement program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department announced Tuesday that the department is moving its Community Engagement Unit into the Greenlaw Community Center.

That’s also where the City of Memphis said juveniles would be taken if they were found out past curfew, as part of the juvenile abatement program.

The announcement came as MPD Police Chief CJ Davis along with Memphis City Councilwoman Michalyn Easter-Thomas prepared to host a community meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, to discuss the future plans for the Greenlaw Community Center.

MPD said the hour of operations for the center at 190 Mill Avenue in Uptown will be 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., unless there is a special event happening. The space will be shared with the Memphis Parks and Recreation Department, which will continue to host its activities there.

MPD Community Engagement Unit Moves into the Greenlaw Recreation Center pic.twitter.com/EDKMk15oKE — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 23, 2023

Created in 2011 and designed to address crime and quality of life issues, the MPD Office of Community Engagement (formerly known as Crime Prevention) manages all community-oriented and outreach initiatives for the department.

MPD said there are 12 employees serving all nine precincts, and the department’s community outreach programs will continue at the Greenlaw Center location, with it as the main office.

Those programs include: