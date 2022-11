Memphis Police officers responded to a call about 8 a.m. Tuesday at the Travelodge in the 1400 block of East Brooks Road, not far from I-55.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a 5-month-old baby girl was found dead at a Memphis hotel.

