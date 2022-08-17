x
Memphis Police cruiser crashes into Frayser home

ABC24 crews were on the scene Wednesday afternoon after the Memphis Police cruiser crashed into the home on Clifton Ave. across from Grandview Heights Middle School.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after an MPD squad car crashed into a home in Frayser.

ABC24 crews were on the scene Wednesday afternoon after the Memphis Police cruiser crashed into the home on Clifton Ave. across from Grandview Heights Middle School.

Investigators said the crash happened about 1:55 p.m. They have not said what led to the crash, though a witness told ABC24 they saw several MPD cars going down the street when one lost control and hit the house.

We were told the crash may be weather related. MPD said no one was injured.

The investigation is ongoing.

Memphis Police car crashes into Frayser house

