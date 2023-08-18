Memphis Police confirms no shots were fired at Oakhaven High School

Memphis Police said the shots fired call came in around 7:30 a.m. Friday, but no shots were fired.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police confirmed Friday morning no shots were fired at Oakhaven High School after a call came in Friday morning.

The shots fired call came in around 7:30 a.m. Friday from the school at 3125 Ladbrook Road, and officers responded shortly afterwards.

Memphis Police said no shots were fired, and will have additional information about the incident soon.