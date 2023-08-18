Memphis Police confirms no shots were fired at Oakhaven High School

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police confirmed Friday morning no shots were fired at Oakhaven High School after a call came in Friday morning.
The shots fired call came in around 7:30 a.m. Friday from the school at 3125 Ladbrook Road, and officers responded shortly afterwards.
Memphis Police said no shots were fired, and will have additional information about the incident soon.
Memphis-Shelby County Schools said the school was placed on lockdown while school officers and MPD responded to the situation, which they said was a report of an irate parent outside of school. That lockdown has since been lifted, and no students or staff were harmed.