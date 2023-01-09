Memphis Police officer cited after morning crash injured two

MPD said the officer notified dispatch about the crash just after 6:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at B.B. King Blvd. and Madison Ave. in downtown Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police Officer was issued a citation for disregarding a red light after a two-vehicle crash sent the officer and another driver to the hospital.

Investigators said the officer was trying to make a traffic stop at the time of the crash.