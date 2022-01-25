Celebration of Life this week for fallen Memphis Police Officer Corille 'CJ' Jones

Longtime friends remember the father of two for his supportive spirit, and area law enforcement are paying tribute to his service and sacrifice on duty.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Tuesday, friends and family of fallen Memphis Police Officer Corille 'CJ' Jones released the upcoming services for father of two who died in the line of duty last week.

A viewing is scheduled Wednesday between 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. at Hope Presbyterian, at 8500 Walnut Grove in Cordova.

A Celebration of Life for Officer Jones will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, also at Hope Presbyterian.

As MPD and Officer Jones' family prepare their final goodbyes, two of his longtime friends also reflected on the life he led and the tributes to come in the days ahead for his service in the city he called home.

"He had an aura and a presence that no one else could duplicate," Joshua Freeman said of his friend of more than 30 years.

In speaking with him and other friends, it was easy to understand why the fallen officer is missed so much by so many, days after losing his life on duty in a car accident on East Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill.

"While CJ was here he touched all of us, he did his part while he was here," Jeremy Adams added.

Adams and Freeman said the father of two showed his loyalty off patrol - and on it - serving as a mentor for the young men he swore to serve and protect.

"He always wanted to help and he always wanted to support, you know, between balancing work, his girls, church, basketball," Freeman said.

Wednesday evening, following the visitation for Officer Jones, law enforcement will say thanks with their hearts and their service lights during a Sea of Blue tribute caravan across Memphis.

"I really believe that what you put out there is what you receive, and that's all he put out there was love, love and support, so that's what the city is doing for him. I love it," Freeman said.

As they prepare for Officer Jones' Celebration of Life Thursday, those close to him are relying on each other and their faith.

"He had bunch of different groups of friends, basketball friends, firefighter friends, police friends but he brought us all together, that's how we are holding strong now," Freeman said.

Tuesday afternoon, a cousin of Officer Jones told ABC24 on the phone the family is making it through as best they can and keeping their spirits lifted.

That cousin added the family is thankful for the community's outpouring of support and donations, including a Memphis Police Association fundraiser for his two daughters.