Former Memphis police officer charged with first-degree murder has court appearance re-scheduled

Ferguson was first scheduled to appear in court for a hearing June 28, 2021, shortly after being indicted.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The former Memphis police officer indicted and charged for murdering a man in the back of his police car and disposing of the body while on duty was scheduled to appear in court Monday, August 15, but saw his court appearance re-scheduled.

Patric Ferguson, 30, was charged with first degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, tampering with and fabricating evidence, official misconduct and oppression, and abuse of corpse.

Ferguson was indicted on May 19, 2021, and he was arraigned on May 21, 2021.

Ferguson was first scheduled to appear in court for a hearing June 28, 2021, shortly after being indicted, but his court dates have been rescheduled at least 13 times over.

Today's hearing will be Ferguson's first court appearance in over a year if it is not rescheduled.