Officers say a female was detained at the scene. No word on if the female will face any charges.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer is recovering after a two-vehicle crash in Hickory Hill on Saturday.

The crash happened at 4:45 p.m. in the 3100 block of Hickory Hill. The incident involved the officer's cruiser and a gray Nissan.

The officer was taken to Regional One in critical condition.