Memphis Police officer recovering after being injured in crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer is expected to be okay after a crash Thursday afternoon in Raleigh.

Officers responded to the two-car crash just after 2:20 p.m. in the area of Yale Road and Ramill Road.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash, only saying an MPD vehicle was involved.

The officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators have not said if anyone will face charges.