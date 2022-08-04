x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Memphis Police officer recovering after being injured in crash

Officers responded to the two-car crash just after 2:20 p.m. in the area of Yale Road and Ramill Road in Raleigh.
Credit: WATN

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer is expected to be okay after a crash Thursday afternoon in Raleigh.

Officers responded to the two-car crash just after 2:20 p.m. in the area of Yale Road and Ramill Road.

Investigators have not said what led to the crash, only saying an MPD vehicle was involved.

The officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Investigators have not said if anyone will face charges.

RELATED: Memphis Police say man killed in Vollintine-Evergreen area last month was victim of home invasion

RELATED: Suspect in custody after barricade at West Memphis hotel

RELATED: Traffic moving as normal after overturned 18-wheeler causes delays on I-55

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

How to end homelessness in the Mid-South? Community leaders gather to find solutions

Before You Leave, Check This Out