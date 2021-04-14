Longtime Memphis Police officers, faith leaders weigh in on search for next Memphis Police Director

The Memphis Mayor and city council will decide the city's next top cop in the weeks ahead following Director Mike Rallings' retirement Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — There's a variety of feedback and opinions, as Memphis city leaders soon make a recommendation - and eventual selection - of the next Memphis Police Director.

"There has to be some incentives put in place to make this job more attractive to people," Memphis Police Association President Essica Cage said.

The Memphis faith based coalition group MICAH is also keeping close tabs on the process and what they deem important qualities.

"What I'd like to see is that we are no longer complacent with the status quo," Janeice Lee said.

"This new director gives us a chance at a reboot," Rosalyn Nichols with MICAH added.

"I'm looking for the best person - no matter if that's an internal or an external candidate - that is going to override everything with leadership being the number one quality," Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said, who will make a MPD Director recommendation to the Memphis City Council sometime this month.

It's a significant selection, with the retirement Wednesday of MPD Director Mike Rallings, the department's top cop since 2016.

"We just need a strong leader who loves our community, loves our police officers. And that person does not necessarily need to be from here," Director Rallings said.

Long serving members of MPD - such as Essica Cage - are hopeful Rallings' successor can reverse a surge of violent crime - and a record high number of homicides last year - while continuing to prioritize officers wellbeing on and of duty.

"We have been able to have a good relationship of getting things done, especially when it comes to officer wellness and the health of officers mentally," Cage said.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said the eight Memphis Police Director finalists must be committed to the ongoing 'Reimagining Police' initiative to improve the relationships between police and the public they serve.