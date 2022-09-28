Memphis police officers, firefighters, dispatchers could return to 1978 pension plan, if approved by council

Mayor Jim Strickland announced the change Wednesday, and said about 1,000 employees could be eligible if it is approved.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some City of Memphis police officers, firefighters, and dispatchers could soon have the option to return to the 1978 pension plan, Mayor Jim Strickland announced Wednesday.

Strickland said about 1,000 employees would be eligible for the change effective July 1, 2023, if it is approved by the Memphis City Council.

The city said all employees hired before July 1, 2016, already participate in the plan. With the change, employees hired since that date would be allowed to change to the 1978 plan if council approves the change.

The city said the 1978 pension plan allows public safety employees to contribute 8% of their salary, and the city matches with a contribution of no less than 6% of the employee’s salary. When the employee retires, they receive a monthly benefit that is a percentage of their highest three-year average.

The mayor said costs of the change will depend on “asset return and participant selection.” More details are expected when he presents his budget in April 2023.

“Over the last almost seven years, we have continually improved the pay and benefits for firefighters and police officers to better recruit and retain them. Now more than ever, these efforts are essential in maintaining our public safety workforce, and this investment will help us,” said Mayor Jim Strickland. “With today’s change, the 2019 public safety referendum will allow us to offer the 1978 pension as an option for all of these essential employees.”