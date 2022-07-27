x
UTHSC gives all clear after evacuating due to bomb threat

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center gave the all clear about an hour after reporting the threat Wednesday afternoon.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee Health Science Center has given the all clear and said activities are resuming as normal after a bomb threat on campus Wednesday afternoon .

UTHSC posted to social media about 3 p.m. that Memphis Police are responding to the threat in the area of the Crowe building. They asked everyone to stay away from the area.

Memphis Police said they are on the scene and assisting UTHSC. They said nothing had been found as of 3:20 p.m. Wednesday.

About an hour later, the school posted that the warnings have been canceled and, "Please resume all normal activities on the UTHSC campus.

