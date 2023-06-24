Memphis police: One detained after shooting near airport injures one man

Officers said they responded shortly after midnight on Saturday to find a man with a gunshot wound dead in the 2300 block of Airways Boulevard.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and police responded to shortly after midnight Saturday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

The shooting took place near Memphis International airport, according to MPD.

Specifically, it took place in the 2300 block of Airways Boulevard, according to MPD.

One man was found suffering from an aparent gunshot wound, according to MPD. He was transported to Regional One in critical condition, according to MPD.

Officers said they had one person detained on the scene.