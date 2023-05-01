Memphis Police asking for public input on the effectiveness of their training academy

Memphis Police said the commentary is a part of their annual assessment of their training program.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police wants the Memphis community to weigh in on the effectiveness of their law enforcement academy, the department announced Monday.

The ask is part of an annual accreditation process verifying the Memphis Police Academy meets professional standards through the Commission on Accreditation of Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA).

This program requires police agencies like MPD to comply with "state-of-the-art" standards in four basic areas: policy and procedures, administration, operations and support services.

MPD employees and members of the community can offer comments at this link, or by scanning a QR code in Memphis Police's post about the survey below: