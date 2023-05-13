Memphis police respond to shots fired call, attempted robbery outside of Harbor Town restaurant

Police said they were called to an attempted robbery at the location (51 Harbor Town Square) shortly after 7:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shots were fired early Saturday night outside of Tug's Casual Grill in Mud Island, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Police said they were called to an attempted robbery outside the location (51 Harbor Town Square) shortly after 7:30 p.m. They said they did not find any victims at the scene.

Police also said that officers responded about 10 minutes later to 1463 North Second Street where a shooting victim was dropped off at a fire station. Police said this man was transported to Regional One in critical condition, and investigators are working to determine if this is at all related to the gunfire at Tug's restaurant.

MPD said this is an ongoing investigation.

At 7:42 pm, officers responded to 1463 N Second St. A male shooting victim was dropped off at the firestation. He was transported to ROH critical. pic.twitter.com/kaTCDP8iWZ — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 14, 2023

Memphis-Shelby County School Board Commissioner and Memphis mayoral candidate Michelle McKissack tweeted that her mother and sister were at the restaurant when the shooting took place.

Originally McKissack used the hashtag "#massshooting" before editing her tweet to just say "#shooting."

"Once we got more information, I tried to go back and delete the tweets because we thought they were shooting," McKissack said. "We thought we heard this loud bang. I'm still trying to process what happened, but I tried to delete those tweets because, at the time, my sister thought — she got up and ran — [but] she thought that they were shooting inside the restaurant."

Still, McKissack called the incident "insane."

"We have got to do something," McKissack said. "This has hit right in my own family now, and I thank God that they're physically okay. My mother is literally sitting on my living room sofa shaking. She cannot believe that she came so close to tragedy like this."