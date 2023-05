Officers said they responded to the shooting on East Biscayne Road shortly after 3 p.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police said a young girl was shot on Sunday and died as a result.

Officers said they responded to the shooting on East Biscayne Road shortly after 3 p.m. The victim was found and transported to LeBonheur in critical condition.

At about 4 p.m. the Memphis Police Department (MPD) tweeted that she had died at the hospital.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.

Update: The female juvenile has succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) May 14, 2023