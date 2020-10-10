Memphis Police search for missing pregnant teenage girl

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Kiarra Payne, please contact Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have issued a City Watch alert for an endangered missing pregnant teenage girl Saturday.

Authorities say 14-year-old Kiarra Payne was last seen in the 6100 block of Eyrie Drive in the Boulevard Apartments around noon Friday.

Payne is diagnosed with a bipolar disorder, is a frequent runaway and 14 weeks pregnant.

She can be described as a black female, 5’0” and 125 pounds. Police did not have a clothing description for her.