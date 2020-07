James Johnson, 53, was last seen after closing up a business July 10

Thursday the Memphis Police Department issued a City Watch Mid-South Alert for 53-year-old James Johnson. MPD says Johnson was last seen after closing up a business around 6pm July 10 in the 4100 block of Getwell.

He could be driving his black 2002 Dodge Dakota pickup truck with peeling clear coat on the hood and top.

Johnson is 5’10”, with blue eyes and brown hair.