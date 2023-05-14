Memphis police searching for suspects after four separate shootings on Saturday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said that there were four separate shootings on Saturday with one victim that lost their live and several others hospitalized.
Officers said they responded at midnight they responded to a shooting at Howell and Springdale where a 31-year-old man was found and transported to Regional One in critical condition.
MPD said another shooting happened at 2713 Mount Moriah. Officers said they also responded to this at midnight and that another man was found and transported to Regional One in critical condition.
Officers said they responded towards 2 a.m. to Interstate 40 and Hollywood where three victims were found. These included a 26-year-old man who was taken to Baptist East in critical condition as well as a 10-year-old boy and a 13-year-old boy who were both taken to LeBonheur in non-critical condition, according to MPD.
The suspect, or possibly suspects, for this crime were in a black Chevy Camaro according to MPD.
Finally, at just about 2 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 2697 South Perkins Road, according to MPD. Three victims were found here, according to MPD.
A man was taken to Methodist Germantown in non-critical condition, a woman was taken to Regional One in critical condition and a man was taken to Methodist University in critical condition, according to MPD. That last victim later died, according to MPD.
Police typically encourage anyone with additional information related to these types of incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.