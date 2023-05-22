Memphis police searching for suspects of 2 Family Dollar break-ins

Video footage showed a red vehicle drive into the front doors of one of the businesses, according to MPD.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two Family Dollar stores were broken into within one hour of each other, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded on Sunday to an alarm call shortly after 5 at the 4100 Plaza Drive Family Dollar location. The front doors were smashed in as officers arrived, according to MPD.

An officer noticed that a safe was open and then police told the owner about the incident, according to MPD. Video footage showed two vehicles park in front of the store, and one of them struck the front of the store twice with it's front bumper, according to MPD.

Approximately $2,000 was stolen from the safe inside by two people, according to MPD. Both suspects were wearing all black clothing with black masks and drove away, according to MPD.

Then, officers responded to 4141 Mendenhall Road toward 6 p.m., according to MPD. These front doors were also smashed in as officers arrived, according to MPD.

Video footage showed a red vehicle drive into the front doors of the business and two unknown people entering the store, according to MPD. These two tried to get into a safe, but were unsuccessful, MPD said.

Nothing was then taken at this location, according to MPD.