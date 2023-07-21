Memphis police searching for suspects of armed carjacking outside Marathon Gas Station on South Parkway

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Memphis police said they are looking for two suspects of a carjacking at the Marathon gas station on South Parkway.
Officers said they responded shortly after 10 p.m. on June 12 to 8 South Parkway. They said they were told that the victim parked their vehicle on the side of the building and went into the store.
The two suspect approached this victim, wielding handguns, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). Police were told these suspects demanded the victim's property, including an AR-style rifle, and drove away in the victim's 2023 Kia Forte.
They were followed by a gray Chevrolet Impala, according to MPD.
One of the suspects fired a shot into the air during the incident, according to MPD.
No arrests have been made and the victim's Kia has not been recovered as of press time.
This is an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.
Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Aggravated Robbery and Auto Burglary
Marathon Gas Station
8 South Parkway
Report #2306025380ME
MEMPHIS, TN – On June 12, 2023, at 10:14 a.pm., officers responded to a robbery of an individual at the Marathon Gas Station at 8 South Parkway. Officers were advised that the victim parked his vehicle on the side of the building and went into the store. As he left the business, he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns. The suspects demanded the victim’s property and fled the scene in the victim’s 2023 Kia Forte, followed by a gray Chevrolet Impala. The victim advised that the suspects also took an AR-style rifle from his vehicle. During the incident, one of the suspects fired a shot in the air. The victim's vehicle has not been recovered.
No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. The photos and videos are attached.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous.
You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”.
If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Friday, July 21, 2023