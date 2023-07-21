Memphis police searching for suspects of armed carjacking outside Marathon Gas Station on South Parkway

Aggravated Robbery and Auto Burglary Marathon Gas Station 8 South Parkway Report #2306025380ME MEMPHIS, TN – On June 12, 2023, at 10:14 a.pm., officers responded to a robbery of an individual at the Marathon Gas Station at 8 South Parkway. Officers were advised that the victim parked his vehicle on the side of the building and went into the store. As he left the business, he was approached by two suspects armed with handguns. The suspects demanded the victim’s property and fled the scene in the victim’s 2023 Kia Forte, followed by a gray Chevrolet Impala. The victim advised that the suspects also took an AR-style rifle from his vehicle. During the incident, one of the suspects fired a shot in the air. The victim's vehicle has not been recovered. No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. The photos and videos are attached. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.