Memphis police searching for suspect or suspects of two separate armed robberies

Business Robbery Exxon Gas Station 2338 Appling Road Report #2307000476ME MEMPHIS, TN – On July 2, 2023, Memphis Police officers made the scene of a business robbery at the Exon located at 2338 Appling Road. At approximately 1:15 am, officers were advised that a male entered the business armed with a handgun demanding the money from the store’s cash register. The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black pants, black and white shoes. The suspect pointed the handgun at the clerk and made several threats. The clerk complied with the suspect and gave him the money. The suspect fled from the scene on foot. No arrest has been made. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH. You will be given a secret ID number, and your identification will remain completely anonymous. You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org, where you will be able to review wanted fugitives and safely send investigators any helpful information on the suspect or suspects responsible for this crime. You can submit anonymous tips from our free and secure mobile app by searching your app store for “P3 Tips”. If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000 from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.