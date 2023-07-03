Memphis police searching for suspect or suspects of two separate armed robberies

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to these incidents to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
There are two armed robberies that have reportedly left Memphis police searching for suspect(s) in early July.
The first took place on June 20 at the Dollar General located at 5083 Raleigh LaGrange, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). A man robbed the business at gunpoint, pointing a long black firearm at the clerk while demanding money from the register, according to MPD.
No arrest has been made and this remains an ongoing investigation, according to MPD.
Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
Another armed burglary happened at the Exxon gas station at 23338 Appling Road on July 2, according to MPD.
Officers said they got to the gas station shortly after 1 a.m. They said they were told that a man entered the business armed with a handgun demanding money from the cash register. He also made several threats, according to MPD.
This man was wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black and white shoes, according to MPD.
The clerk complied with the demands and then the man ran away, according to MPD. No arrest has been made and this investigation is still ongoing, according to MPD.
Police also encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.
