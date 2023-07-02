Memphis police searching for suspects who stole two cars, crashed into and burglarized smoke shop

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men stole two cars from a local dealership before crashing into a smoke shop to take cash and merchandise from the business, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).

Officers said they responded on June 29 at about 4 a.m. to the 4200 block of Summer Avenue.

Two Hyundai Elantras were taken before one of them was used to drive into LOL Smoke Shop, according to MPD.

Cash and merchandise were stolen, but police did not release an estimate of how much or what merchandise. All of the suspects drove away in the stolen vehicle that was not used to crash into the store, according to MPD.

One suspect was wearing a black "Cookie"-brand hoodie, according to MPD.

This remains under investigation by MPD and no one has been arrested as of press time.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.