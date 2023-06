Memphis police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) said a deadly shooting took place in the Castalia Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Officers said they responded toward 1 a.m. to the 1800 block of Cloverdale and found a 53-year-old man who was dead on the scene.

Two men who are suspects escaped from the area, according to MPD.

Memphis police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.