Memphis Police ask for help finding man reported missing in May

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking for help finding a man who they said has been missing since May, when he did not show up for work.

Police tell us they have been searching for Pollard since May, but because he does not have health issues and people have a right to just go away, a City Watch Alert was not issued.

MPD did not release further information on the case.

Anyone with information on David Pollard’s whereabouts is asked to call 901-634-4479 or 901-545-COPS.