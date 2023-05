Memphis Police said the 15-year-old teen went missing around 2 p.m. Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a 15-year-old teen that went missing Wednesday afternoon, prompting them to issue a City Watch Alert, has been found

Memphis Police said the 15-year-old went missing Wednesday around 2 p.m. when she was last seen walking away from a house on Westmont Cove.